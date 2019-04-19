6-year-old boy falls out third floor apartment window in the Bronx: police

Posted 9:17 PM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05PM, April 19, 2019

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A child fell out a window from a third floor apartment in the Bronx on Friday night, police said.

Authorities said a 911 call came in at about 7:10 p.m. Friday for an injured child on Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

Officers found the 6-year-old boy in the garden area of the apartment building after he had fallen from a window on the third floor, police said Friday.

The child was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

