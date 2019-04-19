3 men shot inside Queens home; police search for gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ALBANS, Queens — Three men were shot at a Queens home during an apparent home invasion early Friday, police said.

Several men were in the basement of a home in the vicinity of 200th Street and Nashville Boulevard when a man entered the residence and fired several shots shortly after midnight, police said.

A 49-year-old man who lives in the residence was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital for his injuries.

Two other men in their 30s were also shot, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the back, cops said. He was also taken to Jamaica Hospital.

A man, between ages 26 and 36, took himself to Franklin Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Police don’t have a physical description of the alleged gunman, but say he is in his 30s.

According to police, several weapons and narcotics were found in the basement.

No arrests have been made.