2018 death of 6-month-old Brooklyn baby deemed a homicide: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The 2018 death of a Brooklyn baby found unconscious at his home has been deemed a homicide, police said.

On Apr. 17, 2018, police responded to a report of an aided child at a Gates Avenue home.

When they arrived, officers found 6-month-old Gianni Gilmore unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced dead three days later, police said.

The baby’s death has been deemed a homicide, police announced Friday morning.

No arrests have been made.