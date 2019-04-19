2018 death of 6-month-old Brooklyn baby deemed a homicide: police

Posted 8:03 AM, April 19, 2019, by

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The 2018 death of a Brooklyn baby found unconscious at his home has been deemed a homicide, police said.

On Apr. 17, 2018, police responded to a report of an aided child at a Gates Avenue home.

When they arrived, officers found 6-month-old Gianni Gilmore unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced dead three days later, police said.

The baby’s death has been deemed a homicide, police announced Friday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.