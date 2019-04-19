11 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Yonkers

Posted 10:28 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, April 19, 2019

YONKERS, N.Y. — Nearly a dozen people were taken to the hospital with carbon monoxide poising in Yonkers Friday morning.

Emergency responders responded to an apartment in the vicinity of Coyle Place and McLean Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. following reports of unconscious people, including children inside.

When authorities arrived, 11 people who appeared to be suffering from various degrees of carbon monoxide poisoning were located, police said.

They were removed to local hospitals and trauma centers to be assessed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.