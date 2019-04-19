11 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. — Nearly a dozen people were taken to the hospital with carbon monoxide poising in Yonkers Friday morning.

Emergency responders responded to an apartment in the vicinity of Coyle Place and McLean Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. following reports of unconscious people, including children inside.

When authorities arrived, 11 people who appeared to be suffering from various degrees of carbon monoxide poisoning were located, police said.

They were removed to local hospitals and trauma centers to be assessed.