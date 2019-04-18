Your MetroCard is about to get more expensive with a Sunday fare hike

NEW YORK — Need a MetroCard? You’ll save money if you buy it this week.

The cost of monthly and weekly MetroCards will rise on April 21 so that the MTA can “continue to provide safe and reliable service.” Monthly MetroCard costs will increase from $121 to $127 weekly cards will rise from $32 to $33.

A swipe on a bus or at a subway turnstile will still cost $2.75, but bonuses have been eliminated. More information on MTA pricing in the city is available here.

Fare hikes were approved in a Feb. 27 vote. Driving will also be more expensive in many areas because of newly approved congestion pricing.

It isn’t just rides on city subways and buses that are getting more expensive. Daily ticket buyers will also pay more for Long Island Rail Road tickets starting Sunday. More information on LIRR pricing is available here.

Many in New York will still be eligible for cheaper MetroCards through the Fair Fares program.