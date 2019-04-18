Woman, 79, killed in Staten Island crash

PRINCE’S BAY, Staten Island — A 79-year-old woman is dead after she slammed into another vehicle and two parked cars in Staten Island Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the vicinity of Hylan Boulevard and Irvington Street in Prince’s Bay around 1:30 p.m.

Patricia Dey was traveling north on Hylan Boulevard inside a 2019 Subaru Forrester when she veered into the southbound lanes and collided with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped in the right lane, police said.

Dey’s vehicle then rolled backwards, colliding into two parked, unoccupied cars before coming to a stop, police said.

She was taken to Staten Island University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.