Uber driver pleads guilty after teen falls off vehicle’s roof and dies on LI: officials

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — An Uber driver pleaded guilty Thursday to allowing a teenager to ride on his vehicle’s roof, ultimately causing the boy’s death, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Danyal Cheema, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the second degree, according to the DA.

Three teenagers offered Cheema $70 to allow them to ride on the roof of his 2010 Toyota Highlander on Sept. 23, officials said.

Cheema agreed, and the teens ultimately paid him $40 to climb onto the roof while it was at an intersection.

Two teens remained on the roof as Cheema began to drive while the third posted video on Snapchat, the DA said.

Ryan Mullen, 15, fell off the vehicle’s roof at some point and struck his head on the roadway.

Mullen’s injury was not readily visible. He went to sleep a few hours later, and died as a result of the skull and brain injury, officials said in court in November 2018.

Cheema faces a minimum of 10 months in jail plus five years of post-release supervision, according to the DA. His sentencing date has not been released.