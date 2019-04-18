TSA find concealed gun inside DVD player at JFK Airport, NY man arrested

NEW YORK — A Queens man was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport Saturday after TSA officers recovered a concealed handgun in his bag.

The man’s checked bag triggered an alarm in the security scanning equipment, authorities said.

As TSA officers examined the bag, a DVD player was found inside, TSA officials said.

Further inspection revealed a 9mm unloaded handgun wrapped in aluminum foil was “artfully concealed” inside the DVD player in his checked bag, authorities said.

Port Authority Police were notified about the discovery, and the man was tracked down at the gate, waiting for his flight to Mexico, TSA officials said.

He was taken into custody and faces charges of weapons violations.