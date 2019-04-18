Supermodel and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley is back on Broadway in ‘Chicago’

NEW YORK — Supermodel and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley is back on Broadway!

Brinkley is reprising her role as “Roxie Hart” in the Tony Award-winning musical “Chicago.”

She sits down with ultimate fan-girl Oji Obiekwe just ahead of her latest Broadway run.

When she isn’t on stage, she works closely with the non-profit organization Smile Train as a “Smile Train” Ambassador. Smile Train provides reconstructive surgery for children with cleft palettes, and their benefit event is coming up.

This year, someone special will be performing at this year’s benefit event: Brinkley’s daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

She has been singing with her dad, singer-songwriter Billy Joel, at his Madison Square Garden shows “and really killing it,” her mother said.

Brinkley will be making everyone smile when she returns to the stage starting Thursday night at the Ambassador Theatre.

