Sen. Schumer mocks Barr’s news conference on Mueller report, calling it a ‘campaign press conference’ for Trump

WASHINGTON — The Senate’s top Democrat is mocking Attorney General William Barr’s news conference on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as a “campaign press conference” for President Donald Trump.

The tweet by New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer also says it is time to release Mueller’s report on his investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russian interference in the election. Schumer is Senate minority leader.

Barr told reporters at a news conference that the report found no cooperation between the campaign and Russia and no effort by Trump to thwart investigators.

The Justice Department planned to release the report later Thursday morning. Barr says portions of it will be blacked out to protect national security secrets, grand jury investigations and other sensitive information. Democrats have said they want the full report released.