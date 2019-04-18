Queens mom fears for missing daughter after boyfriend charged with killing another woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A Queens mother worried when her daughter seemingly disappeared from Facebook in January, but her fears worsened when she learned Nerecia Kelly's boyfriend was just charged with killing another woman in Alabama.

"Behind the computer, there is danger," Patricia Kelly told PIX11 through tears from the living room of her Queens home.

She explained that her 36-year-old daughter had met Courtney Devon Davis, 40, on a dating website in 2017.

Davis is now being held in Montgomery, Alabama on charges that he stabbed his new "wife," Silvia Henry Davis, 38 times on March 27. The woman's body was found in a Days Inn motel.

In 2017, Nerecia Kelly was living in Queens. She had just broken up with a boyfriend she dated for eight years. The financial services worker was looking for a new apartment with help from her mother.

"She was in a long term relationship and she was pregnant, and she lost the baby," the mother explained.

Kelly said her daughter suddenly became distant, even moving to Irvington, New Jersey and changing her cell phone number.

Nerecia Kelly deleted her Facebook account in January, so her mother, a nurse, hired a private investigator to find her.

When Nerecia's parents found the complex where she was living in Irvington, they said they couldn’t gain access and asked police to do a wellness check.

Cell phone video later sent to Patricia Kelly showed Courtney Devon Davis talking to cops at Irvington police headquarters. You can hear her daughter's voice in the background.

Kelly is heard telling police that her mother was verbally abusive and her father molested her into adulthood.

“She was being coached to lie,” the mother said sadly.

Since then, Patricia Kelly had noticed Courtney Devon Davis posting bizarre videos of her daughter and Silvia Henry, the woman Davis later allegedly stabbed to death.

Both women appeared separately on Facebook videos, reading statements that people were trying to defame Courtney Devon Davis.

Davis also posted video of Nerecia Kelly in bed and stated she was plotting against him with another lover.

The last Facebook image posted by Courtney Devon Davis was on January 25. He claimed in the post that it was a photo of Nerecia Kelly's neck with a hickey on it.

Davis taunted Kelly's mother with graphic sexual comments about her daughter. It’s the last she ever heard anything about her daughter.

Patricia Kelly said she learned Davis had a long criminal rap sheet. Kelly also found out Davis spent years in the Philippines and had ties to sex workers there, she said.

A woman who said she married Davis in the Philippines contacted Nerecia Kelly’s mother and told her she escaped his grip in 2017. Davis met Nerecia Kelly online shortly after this, according to her mother.

Patricia Kelly told PIX11 her daughter always had a "bubbly" personality, but that all changed after she met Davis.

Nerecia Kelly's co-workers also noticed something wrong.

“I was told she became a different person,” her mother said, recalling friends saying, "she started isolating herself from staff members. One day she just didn’t show up."

Patricia Kelly knows that her daughter traveled to several countries last November and returned to the United States by way of Atlanta, Georgia.

She doesn’t have much hope that her daughter is still alive. “My heart is telling me 'no,'" Kelly said.