Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERICHO, N.Y. — Passover begins Friday evening and celebrates spring, and the birth and rebirth of a journey from slavery to freedom.

Jill Nicolini cooks with Rabbi Chanan Krivisky and his wife as he explains the meaning of Passover, putting together the Passover Seder plate and what each item symbolizes.

Kids also tell the story of Passover.