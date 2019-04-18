Parents call for better anti-bullying measures after boy’s attack caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Patrick Vining calls it “very disturbing.” A video that’s been shared on social media shows his son being repeatedly struck inside a classroom at Wentzville Middle School.

Vining said a teacher was inside the classroom while one student recorded the video and the other assaulted his son.

“I was appalled,” he said.

Vining said it’s the second time his son was attacked inside the school and wants the district to do more to try and prevent bullying.

“If we can make a change and be a catalyst for that change here in the community, that’s what we’re looking for,” he said.

Tina Meier is a well-known advocate for victims of bullying. She started the Megan Meier Foundation in honor of her daughter, who was bullied and eventually died by suicide.

“Bullying is everywhere,” Meier said.

Meier said many districts need more counselors and social workers to help ensure students are safe. She believes school districts need more funding for resources related to anti-bullying efforts.

“What we really want to look at is how can we make more of an effort within schools to provide the schools with the supports so that when these things happen, they can work with a counselor, they can work with groups and can work on conflict resolution,” she said.

Vining is calling on the Wentzville School District to review its policies and look for ways to stop bullying.

“As a community, we should come together and push the district to really review those policies and see if we can make a change,” he said.

The Wentzville School District released the following statement: