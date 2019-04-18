NYPD officer shot in Manhattan: sources

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — An NYPD officer was shot in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

The officer was shot in the arm near Broadway and West 187th Street, sources said. The officer was rushed to Mount Sinai St Luke’s.

Police say the officer’s injury is not life-threatening.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

The NYPD has asked for people to avoid the area because of the ongoing police investigation. Expect heavy traffic and a large police presence in the area.

This is the second time an NYPD officer was shot this year. Detective Brian Simonsen was killed in February in Queens. It was a tragic case of friendly fire. In December of 2018, a police officer on Staten Island was also hit by friendly fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.