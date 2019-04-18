New proposal calls for expanded bike lanes across NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The proposal could bring 700 new miles of protected bike lanes to the five boroughs by 2026.

While the idea is winning over bike enthusiasts, it`s getting push back from others who say it`ll just add to the traffic problems around town.

There are already more than 1,200 miles of protected bike lanes in the city; New York City boasts one of the largest bike networks in the country.

The proposed legislation by introduced by Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, who chairs the city's transportation committee. He cited the recent expansion of CitiBike.