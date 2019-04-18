Netflix opening new ‘production hub’ in NYC, adding over 100 high-paying jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Netflix is expanding its presence in New York with a new Manhattan office and the promise of creating over 100 high-paying jobs.

Gov. Cuomo announced the deal in a news release Thursday. The streaming service has said it will create a brand new “production hub” in New York City, which includes a brand new 100,000-square-foot corporate office in the Flatiron District, and six sound stages and other spaces in Brooklyn.

Netflix also says it will create 127 new executive-level positions across development, production, legal, marketing and other divisions. That's in addition to its current 32 New York employees.

In return, the company will get up to $4 million in tax breaks if the jobs are filled by 2024 and if the roles are retained for another five years.

Some of the brand’s most popular shows have been filmed in the state, including "Orange Is the New Black" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."