Mueller Report: Read full, redacted report here

Posted 11:08 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, April 18, 2019

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report detailing the findings of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Earlier Thursday, Barr defended his conclusion there was no evidence of obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

The redacted report, which is nearly 400 pages, will fill in some — but likely not all — of the details explaining what Mueller’s team uncovered during the 22-month investigation that’s hung like a cloud over Trump’s presidency while the special counsel investigated possible collusion between Trump’s team and Russia and any possible obstruction of justice.

If on desktop, click here to read full report: https://www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf

