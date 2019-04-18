Midday with Muller: NJ man arrested at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with gas cans; Mueller report released to public

Posted 1:06 PM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32PM, April 18, 2019

A NJ man has been charged for attempting to enter St. Patrick’s Cathedral with gas cans and lighters. Plus, the long-awaited Mueller report has been released to the public. John Muller has the news you need to know now on Midday with Muller:

