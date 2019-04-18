Man stabbed in neck at Manhattan subway station: police

NOHO, Manhattan — A man was stabbed in the neck at a Manhattan subway station Wednesday night, police said.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on or near the No. 4 train at the Bleeker Street subway station in NoHo.

Police said the man was in the vicinity of a northbound No. 4 train when he was attacked.

His condition was not immediately known.

The alleged attacker is described to be in his 30s.

