Man stabbed in neck at Manhattan subway station: police

Posted 4:45 AM, April 18, 2019, by

NOHO, Manhattan — A man was stabbed in the neck at a Manhattan subway station Wednesday night, police said.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on or near the No. 4 train at the Bleeker Street subway station in NoHo.

Police said the man was in the vicinity of a northbound No. 4 train when he was attacked.

His condition was not immediately known.

The alleged attacker is described to be in his 30s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

