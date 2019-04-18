David Burtka shares recipes in new cookbook ‘Life is a Party’

NEW YORK — David Burtka is known for his roles both on the stage and on-screen, but did you know he’s a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef?

He’s been whipping up amazing dishes for his family for years, and now he’s putting that “know how” into a new cookbook and sharing his recipes with everyone in :”Life is a Party.”

Dan Mannarino sat down with Burtka to find out a little about his new cookbook and got some advice on how to get children to be more adventurous eaters. He also shared one of his favorite spots to hang with his children and husband Neil Patrick Harris, in their Harlem neighborhood.

Burtka says he loves using local produce and going to farmers markets — a key for great dishes.

Grab a copy of Burtka’s new cookbook, “Life is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration.”