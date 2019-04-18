Crown Heights residents score victory against luxury buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grassroots activists in Crown Heights celebrated a recent court victory in their effort to stop the development of two luxury high-rise apartment buildings.

“Our community is at stake. This is the second most affordable community in Brooklyn,” said Alicia Boyd

Boyd has been working with The Movement to Protect the People for over a year to push back against the proposed development for 40 Crown Street and 931 Carroll Street.

The project by Cornell Realty Management and Carmel Partners included 16-story buildings that Boyd says would cast shadows over Brooklyn Botanical Garden, limiting sunlight for the plants.

"These developments will be luxury developments and they will have a profound effect on the community as well as well as upon the garden," Boyd said.

The Movement to Protect the People took the developers to court. Tuesday a judge issued a temporary restraining order, stopping construction at the sites until and environmental impact study is completed.

The developers of the project could not immediately be reached to comment on the court’s ruling.