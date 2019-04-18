Barr: No evidence of Trump campaign ‘collusion’

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference Thursday morning ahead of the Mueller report’s release that the special counsel’s report did not find “collusion” between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

“The special counsel’s report did not find any evidence that members of the Trump campaign or anyone associated with the campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its hacking operations,” Barr said.

“In other words, there was no evidence of Trump campaign ‘collusion’ with the Russian government’s hacking,” he added.