FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — A 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet as she walked down a Brooklyn street on Thursday evening, police said.

The teen heard shots around 6:30 p.m. near Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street and then realized she’d been injured, an NYPD spokesman said. She walked to Brooklyn Hospital Center where she was treated for the graze wounds.

Police do not know where the shots came from.

No arrests have been made.