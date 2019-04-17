Vanessa Williams to perform at concert for scholarship supporting African American, Latino students at Syracuse University

NEW YORK — Actress and singer Vanessa Williams is hitting the stage in New York City and performing at a benefit concert.

The concert is hosted by Syracuse University’s Office of Multicultural Advancement and will feature an evening of music from university alumna, Vanessa Williams.

Proceeds benefit the “Our Time Has Come” Vanessa Williams Scholarship, which supports African American and Latino students in the University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

To date, over 1,300 scholarships have been awarded to students.

The benefit concert will be held Apr. 24 at 7 p.m. at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at 515 Malcolm X Blvd.

