University of Buffalo student involved in suspected hazing incident has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A student at the University of Buffalo involved in a suspected hazing incident has died, school officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to WIVB, 18-year-old Sebastian Serafin-Bazan was hospitalized early Friday morning with a serious medical condition believed to be a result of the incident.

The freshman is from Port Chester, N.Y.

The incident involves the Sigma Pi fraternity, according to UB.

UB’s vice president for student life is leading an “internal review into the activities of Greek-letter social, fraternal organizations at the university,” the school said in a statement.

Official activities of all fraternities and sororities have been suspended until further notice.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.