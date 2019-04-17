Teen shaken as infant in 2005 has died; father now charged with homicide

PITTSBURGH — A father convicted of assaulting his infant daughter years ago is now charged with criminal homicide following the teenager’s death.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say now-37-year-old Ariden Jackson told police in May 2005 that he shook 4-week-old Janiya in an apartment in the community of McKees Rocks because she would not stop crying.

Police say doctors called the injuries life-threatening and “likely to cause long-term developmental disability.” Court documents indicate Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child and reckless endangerment.

Police say that the now-13-year-old girl died in February of “complications of a seizure disorder resulting from remote abusive head trauma.” The death was ruled homicide.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a listed number for Jackson couldn’t be found Wednesday.

