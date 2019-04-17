Sentencing of Chanel Lewis in killing of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano is postponed

QUEENS — The sentencing of Chanel Lewis, who is convicted in the killing and sexual assault Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, was postponed Wednesday amid allegations of jury misconduct.

Lewis, 22, was expected to be sentenced Wednesday in the August 2016 attack after two trials.

After the sentencing was postponed, Lewis’s supporters left the courtroom victorious, chanting “Justice for Chanel.”

Chanel Lewis supporters chant “Justice for Chanel” after sentencing in killing of Karina Vetrano is postponed. Video: @jamesfordtv https://t.co/BtocnHd8CW pic.twitter.com/vFpgwIr4tw — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 17, 2019

Lewis’s mother, Veta Lewis, joined others outside who said the “real killer” should be found.

A hearing is expected to take place next Monday, and include testimony from a witness. If the judge concludes that there was no jury misconduct, he plans to go forward with sentencing on Tuesday.

Protesters, including Chanel Lewis’s mother, Veta Lewis, are seen outside courthouse after sentencing is postponed. Video: @jamesfordtv https://t.co/BtocnHd8CW pic.twitter.com/d9pFjj3P17 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 17, 2019

Vetrano, 30, was killed as she ran on a park trail in Howard Beach, Queens. Prosecutors said Vetrano had been sexually abused. Her father discovered the body.

The case, however, has proven to be complicated as Lewis’ first trial ended in a hung jury in November 2018.

The defense argued his two taped confessions were coerced and that not enough of his DNA was found in the crime scene.

The prosecutors, however, said the confessions came willingly and his DNA was found on Vetrano’s phone, nails and neck.

The closely watched case caused fear among women who run alone and baffled investigators, who for months were unable to find anyone who matched DNA that was found under the victim’s fingernails as she fought back. Lewis was eventually tested and linked to DNA found at the scene and on the victim, according to police.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

40.712591 -73.825790