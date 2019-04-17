Selena-inspired course will be taught at a California university

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – College students will soon be able to get credit for studying the late pop star Selena Quintanilla.

San Diego State University will add a course exploring the influence of the Grammy-winning pop star Selena, assistant professor Dr. Nathian Shae Rodriguez told PIX11 News. He said it’ll focus on the socio-cultural surrounding Selena.

"I hope that students regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, race [and] generation take away that representation is important, and one person can definitely have an impact on international pop culture," said Rodriguez.

The legacy of Quintanilla lives on for more than two decades since she was shot and killed by an employee in 1995. Rodriguez says most students who will enroll were not alive when she was performing, but that her legacy lives in based on her music and Latinx representation in the media.

"A class about Selena says that Selena is important, but also the people she represents [are] important," said Rodriguez.

Registration for the course begins on November 1, with classes beginning during the Spring 2020 semester. Though the class will be capped at around 70 students, Rodriguez says he may plan an online course in the future.

The seminar announcement happened Tuesday on what would have been Selena’s 48th birthday.