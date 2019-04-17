Queens mom says family lived with NYCHA sewage leaks for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A mother says her family struggled with constant sewage leaks in her home at NYCHA's Ravenswood Houses in Queens for months before being transferred to a new apartment.

The mother of two, who wished not to be identified, says she waited seven months to be transferred, and while she finally got to move Wednesday, the constant leaks meant the destruction of much of the family's clothing, books, toys, and furniture.

Now this mom wants the city to help reimburse her for the belongings her family lost and had to replace these past few months.

City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer reached out to PIX11 for help for the mom and Monica Morales headed to Queens.

"I'm really not being greedy. A few hundred to a thousand dollars would help at this point," the mom told PIX11.

Chair of the Public Housing Committee Alicka Ampry-Samuel was a guest on our "Monica Makes It Happen" live Facebook show and said stories like this are "unacceptable."

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA and they are looking into the mother's request.