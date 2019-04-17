Queens man hits NYPD officer in the face with crowbar, temporarily blinding cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens — A 37-year-old man allegedly hit an NYPD officer in the face with a crowbar on Tuesday night, prosecutors said.

Andres Tabares and another men were allegedly breaking into a home when cops arrived on scene, officials said. They took off on foot in different directions.

When Officer Anthony Spinella caught up with Tabares, the 37-year-old man allegedly swung a crowbar, hitting the cop in the eye, Chief Assistant District Attorney John Ryan said. The officer was temporarily blinded.

“This incident illustrates the dangers police officers face every day on the job," Ryan said. The officer responded to a call from a homeowner that two individuals were breaking into his home. One of the defendants, on the verge of being arrested, responded by allegedly hitting the police officer in the eye with a crowbar. This heroic public servant has temporarily lost sight in his eye. The defendant now faces a lengthy term of incarceration.”

Tabares is charged with first- and second-degree assault, aggravated assault upon a police officer or peace officer, assault on a police officer, fireman or emergency medical services professional, second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and resisting arrest.

After being arrested, Tabares allegedly said that “it was a mistake” and that he was just “trying to get away.”

The man allegedly with Tabares during the attempted burglary, 28-year-old Marlon Morales Moreira, was charged with with first-degree assault, second-degree attempted burglary and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.