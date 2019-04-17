NYPD investigating ‘incident’ at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Posted 9:44 PM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11PM, April 17, 2019

MANHATTAN — Police are investigating an incident at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Wednesday night.

People should expect a heavy police presence in the area.

It’s not clear what the incident is.

Five police vehicles were seen out front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Counterterrorism NYPD officers were at the scene.

This comes just days after a devastating fire at Notre Dame in Paris. The spire at the cathedral collapsed as Parisian firefighters battled that massive blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

