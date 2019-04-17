Newark residents, leaders oppose new youth prison in city’s west ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. – Opposition is growing in Newark as word gets around that the state may build a new juvenile justice facility in the city’s west ward. According to officials and justice advocates, the state is eyeing a vacant lot near West Side High School as a place to build a new 48-bed facility.

Residents and politicians say a new youth prison in Newark is not happening.

"We do not want this building, this prison in our community at all. It’s non-negotiable," said Africa, who did not give his last name but identified himself as a life-long resident and a member of the New Africa Black Panther Party.

Community leaders echoed that call Wednesday.

"There is no way that we are going to let them build a prison in the city of Newark," said City Council President Mildred Crump at a community meeting inside Paradise Baptist Church this afternoon.

New Jersey is revamping its juvenile justice system.

Before leaving office, Governor Chris Christie announced plans to close two youth facilities in Monroe Township and Bordentown, N.J.

In October, Governor Phil Murphy formed a task force to help replace those facilities with three smaller rehabilitation centers across the state.

An empty lot on South Orange Avenue, home to the former Pabst Brewery, was identified as a possible location for one youth facility. It's in a residential area near three schools, including West Side High School.

"To disrespect the residents, the homeowners of that area and not even inform them," said Newark resident, Donna Jackson, "to not meet with the parents of West Side High School."

"It would never happen in any other municipality or any other county," added Gayle Chaneyfield Jenkins. a former councilwoman and Newark resident.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka stated Monday, "A new youth prison in Newark is not happening."

“I support the concept of rehabilitative youth development centers," he said, "but existing youth facilities should be renovated for that purpose."

Last week, multiple civil rights groups sent a letter to Governor Murphy opposing any new youth prisons in the state.

It reads, in part: "...we urge you to commit substantial financial and other reparative and restorative investments into building up black children and communities, not into building new youth prisons to incarcerate them."

The New Jersey Institute for Social Justice is planning to start an online petition later this week, as are Newark residents.

"This is also an environmentally compromised site," added Andrea McChristian, Director of the Criminal Justice Initiative with NJISJ. "We need no more youth prison beds in our state. Our three [youth] prisons are already at less than half capacity."

At today’s community meeting, community leaders called Governor Murphy contradictory.

He promised social justice and marijuana expungements, while instead, some feel they’re getting a youth prison and continued incarceration for black and brown people inequitably arrested for marijuana offenses.

"Governor, let our people go. Pardon our people immediately," decried Paradise Baptist Church Bishop Jethro C James.

PIX11 requested comment from Governor Phil Murphy's office, as well as from the office of the Attorney General. The state task force spearheading juvenile justice reform falls under the department of law and public safety, which is apart of the Attorney General's office. So far, none of our requests have been returned.