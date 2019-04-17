Midday with Muller: Sentencing of Chanel Lewis postponed; 13-year-old robbed at gunpoint

Sentencing of Chanel Lewis in killing of Queens jogger has been postponed amid allegations of jury misconduct, and in the Bronx a 13-year-old was robbed of his iPhone at gunpoint. John Muller has the top 11 stories you need to know now on Midday with Muller.

