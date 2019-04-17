Sentencing of Chanel Lewis in killing of Queens jogger has been postponed amid allegations of jury misconduct, and in the Bronx a 13-year-old was robbed of his iPhone at gunpoint. John Muller has the top 11 stories you need to know now on Midday with Muller.
Midday with Muller: Sentencing of Chanel Lewis postponed; 13-year-old robbed at gunpoint
-
Sentencing of Chanel Lewis in killing of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano is postponed
-
Midday with Muller: Video shows man kicking woman on subway, Trump comments on Mueller report
-
Midday with Muller: Marijuana vote postponed in NJ
-
Midday with Muller: Person in custody following police chase
-
Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett latest; Bronx baby death investigated
-
-
Midday with Muller: Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
-
Midday with Muller: Measles outbreak in Brooklyn; FDNY member dies in Afghanistan
-
Midday with Muller: 150 families displaces by Yonkers fire
-
Midday with Muller: New measles mandate in Rockland County
-
Midday with Muller: Anthony Weiner to register as sex offender
-
-
Midday with Muller: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor; Yankees, Mets opening day
-
Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett latest; Rockland County state of emergency
-
Midday with Muller: Debris falls from Queens train tracks — again