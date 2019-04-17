Man robbed inside elevator of Brooklyn subway station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — A man was robbed of cash while taking the elevator at a Brooklyn subway station, police said Wednesday.

On Thursday, April 11, at around 9:45 a.m., the 22-year-old man was followed into the elevator by an unidentified man at the Bay Parkway subway station near 86th Street in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, police said.

Once the elevator doors closed, the suspect showed the victim a sharp object and demanded the victim's property, according to authorities.

The victim complied and the man fled the scene with $20 in cash, police said. The victim was not injured.

Police describe the man wanted in connection to the robbery as between 45 and 55 years old, standing at about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 200 lbs., and last seen wearing a black coat, gray pants, and carrying a walking cane.

Police have released the above surveillance footage from the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).