Man in coma weeks after Bronx beating; police searching for attacker and lookout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx —A Bronx man beaten by a stranger more than three weeks ago is still in a coma at a hospital, his mother told PIX11.

James Smith, 52, suffered a fractured skull in the March 24 attack. He's been at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln since that day.

"I feel terrible, I can't even go out there," mom Margie Hatten said. "I can't even go up there. I don't want to see him like that."

Smith was hanging out with Michael Martinez and Martinez' wife the Sunday of the attack. He was punched, kicked and knocked to the pavement near Park Avenue and East 140th Street just minutes after leaving Martinez.

"That man did not deserve that," Martinez said.

He dropped to his knees to pray for Smith. He's not the only one.

"I just pray every day," the victim's mom said.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker and a woman who woman stood nearby to act as a lookout.

The man was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark colored hooded sweater, dark colored sweatpants and dark colored sneakers. The woman was last seen wearing blue hooded sweater, maroon sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).