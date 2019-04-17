Parole granted to Judith Clark, getaway driver in 1981 Brink’s truck robbery

ALBANY — Judith Clark, a former radical activist who has spent nearly 40 years in jail for her role in a 1981 robbery of a Brink’s armored truck in the suburbs of Rockland County has been granted parole, according to her attorney.

The 69-year-old former radical activist was convicted of murder in the Nyack, New York, robbery that left a security guard and two police officers dead, according to court documents.

“We are grateful that the Parole Board affirmed what everyone who has interacted with Judy already knows — that she is a rehabilitated, remorseful woman who poses no threat to society,” said Clark’s attorney, Michael Cardozo.

She was initially sentenced to 75 years to life in prison but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted her sentence in 2016, opening the possibility for her to be paroled.

“She talked about her sorrow, her complicity and why she did it,” Cuomo told reporters after personally interviewing Clark more than two years ago. “I found it very impressive overall.”

Clark’s attorneys submitted some 2,000 letters to the parole board from state and local leaders as well as residents saying they believe she has been rehabilitated and that she should be released.

During her time in prison, Clark, who also is known as Judith, has trained service dogs used by law enforcement, taught prenatal care, created an AIDS counseling program and also became a chaplain.

Clark is being held at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York.