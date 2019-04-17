Fire tears through sushi restaurant in Brooklyn

Posted 6:58 AM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04AM, April 17, 2019

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Crews are working to put out a fire as it tears through a Brooklyn building Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 6:16 on the first floor and basement of 2118 Flatbush Ave. in Marine Park.

The address is linked to the E Sushi restaurant.

Heavy smoke and flames are seen coming out of the building’s roof.

The establishment is surrounded by several businesses and homes.

AIR11 is over the scene

This is a developing story; check back for updates

