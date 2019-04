UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A fire broke out at a restaurant in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

Fire officials responded to the blaze at 1708 Second Ave. on the Upper East Side around 10 a.m.

According to fire officials, the fire started on the first floor restaurant kitchen and spread to the apartments on the floors above.

MAN 3-ALARM 1708 2 AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING RESTAURANT – FIRE IN KITCHEN, EXTENSION TO FLRS 2-4, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 17, 2019

The fire was deemed under control by 11:36 a.m.\

No injuries were reported at this time.