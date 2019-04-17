Fifth man arrested for 21-year-old Brooklyn man chased, gunned down: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a fifth suspect identified in connection to the death of a 21-year-old father who was hunted through Brooklyn streets and fatally shot in March.

Police arrested 29-year-old Rahmel Briggs of Brooklyn and he is expected to be charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said Wednesday.

Rahmel is one of four men police said they were looking for connected to March 19 death of 21-year-old Tyquan Eversley.

Eversley was chased through the streets of East New York by at least 10 people and gunned down on March 19.

Michael Reid, 25, was already arrested and charged with murder in Eversley’s death. Police busted Alfred Crooks, 22; Frank Cook, 33 and Leroy Dunn, 35, earlier in April. Crooks was charged with murder. Cook and Dunn were hit with charges for manslaughter and gang assault.

The group has a clear gang affiliation, officials said. There’s an extensive criminal history.

Authorities are still searching for Donaven McDay, 29, Shacore Huff, 24, and Rakiem Smith, 25.