Truck collision causes extensive delays on Long Island Expressway

Posted 5:53 AM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43AM, April 17, 2019

QUEENS — A truck collision on the Long Island Expressway has caused extensive delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

(AIR11)

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Long Island Expressway at Little Neck Parkway.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as eastbound lanes are experiencing heavy traffic.

Footage from AIR11 shows a tractor-trailer and a box truck were involved in the incident.

Traffic on the eastbound lanes are currently being blocked from proceeding.

