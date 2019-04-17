Truck collision causes extensive delays on Long Island Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A truck collision on the Long Island Expressway has caused extensive delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Long Island Expressway at Little Neck Parkway.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as eastbound lanes are experiencing heavy traffic.

Footage from AIR11 shows a tractor-trailer and a box truck were involved in the incident.

Traffic on the eastbound lanes are currently being blocked from proceeding.

Due to a vehicle collision expect eastbound traffic delays on the Long Island Expressway at Little Neck Parkway in Queens. Consider alternate routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/KVVnlbeL5T. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 17, 2019

