12-year-old Yonkers boy dies after shooting himself in head with illegal gun: police

YONKERS, N.Y. — A 12-year-old Yonkers boy has died after he shot himself in the head with an illegal gun while he was home alone, police said Wednesday.

Nyran Plummer died in the overnight hours after shooting himself Saturday shortly before noon at an apartment on Nepperhan Avenue , according to police.

That day, Plummer was transported to a local area hospital where he was listed in grave condition. Police said he was not expected to survive. Medical examination of his head indicated that he suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his right temple.

An investigation revealed the boy was home alone with a younger neighbor, who was in a separate room. At some point, the boy found the loaded handgun and discharged two cartridges in the bedroom, with one bullet striking a window and the other striking the boy in what appears to be a self-inflicted, potential accidental

A short time later, the child was located by adults and family members who called 911. The younger neighbor was uninjured and uninvolved, and there were no other reports of injuries.

First responders located an illegal, loaded .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol at scene that was recovered as evidence. Investigators are working to determine how the handgun came to be possessed by a child, and the origins and transfer history of the same and family members are being interviewed at this time.