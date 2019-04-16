Voluntary recall of Chewy Chips Ahoy for ‘unexpected solidified ingredient’

EAST HANOVER, N.J. – Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz. cookies, according to a release.

The recall stems from the discovery of an “unexpected solidified ingredient” found in some of the product and “potential adverse health effects” that have resulted.

Consumers should not eat products from packaging with the UPC code 0 44000 03223 4 or any of the following “best by” dates:

07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

This recall is reportedly limited to the United States, and customers with questions are encouraged to reach out to Mondelēz Global LLC.