Two ‘accident’ scenes force closure of streets in Hoboken: city officials

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Due to an “accident” scene at two locations in Hoboken, multiple streets were closed Tuesday, city officials tweeted.

A driver got into an argument with someone, then drove on the sidewalk from Bloomfield and 1st Street, hit a pedestrian at Hudson and 1st and crashed into a building at 98 Hudson Street, sources said. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and the driver was taken into custody.

