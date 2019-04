Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million of its Rock 'n Play infant sleepers on Friday, April 12, after more than 30 babies have died in them over a 10-year period.

With many families relying on the popular sleeper to help soothe their babies to sleep, neonatal nurse Cara Dumaplin has some tips for parents to help get their little ones to sleep without the sleeper.

Get more tips and information at Dumaplin's website: TakingCaraBabies.com