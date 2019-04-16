Singer Bebe Rexha reveals she is bipolar

Bebe Rehxa has gone public with something personal.

The Grammy-nominated singer has revealed that she is bipolar.

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter shared the information during a series of tweets from her official account on Monday.

“For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” Rehxa tweeted. “Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

She then went on to say “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.).”

The National Institute of Mental Health defines bipolar disorder as “a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.”

Rehxa tweeted “This next album will be favorite album ever because I’m not holding anything back.”

“I love you all very much,” she added. “And I hope you accept me as I am.”

She also tweeted that she didn’t want people to feel sorry for her.

“I just want you to accept me,” Rehxa tweeted. “That’s all. Love you.”