Prosecutors: NJ cop tried to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

Posted 4:54 PM, April 16, 2019, by

WALDWICK, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey police officer who thought he was communicating online with a 15-year-old girl set up a meeting so they could have sex.

Peter Tuchol Jr. was charged with luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted child endangerment and three drug charges related to the possession of anabolic steroids. (Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office)

Bergen County prosecutors say Peter Tuchol Jr. was arrested Monday at his Waldwick home and charged with luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted child endangerment and three drug charges related to the possession of anabolic steroids. The arrest was made public Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Tuchol was suspended from the Ridgewood police department following his arrest. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say an undercover detective posing as the teen started having online conversations with Tuchol last Thursday. During these conversations, they say Tuchol arranged to meet with the teen so they could have sex.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.