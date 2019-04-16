Person struck by train at Harlem subway station: MTA

HARLEM — A person was struck by a train early Tuesday along the 2/3 train line in Harlem, the MTA said on Twitter.

The MTA’s NYCT Subway Twitter account tweeted about the incident at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, saying that “because a person was struck by a train at 110 St.,” some Brooklyn-bound 2 trains were running along the 5 train line between 149th Street-Grand Concourse in the Bronx and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The station referred to in the tweet is the Central Park North (110 Street)/Lenox Avenue stop along the 2 and 3 trains in Harlem.

About 20 minutes later at 4:22 a.m. the NYCT Subway account tweeted the service update that 2 trains had resumed making regular station stops after the incident. Riders should still expect delays in 2 and 4 train service, the MTA noted.

There is currently no further information about the incident at this time.

