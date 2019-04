EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A pedestrian was hit with a piece of concrete that fell on Tuesday, an FDNY spokesman said.

The victim was hit near Avenue A and East 5th Street, officials said.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

It’s not yet clear where exactly the piece of concrete came from or what caused it to fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.