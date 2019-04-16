NYPD officer dies of 9/11-related illness

NEW YORK — Another NYPD officer has died of a 9/11-related illness, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Tuesday.

Detective Lisa Rosado, who was recently retired from the NYPD’s Real Time Crime Center, died nearly 18 years after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center that claimed thousands of lives.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Detective Lisa Rosado, recently retired from the NYPD’s Real Time Crime Center. September 11 has claimed yet another life: a dedicated law enforcement officer with a huge heart, driven to make the world a better place—and she did. #Hero”