Midday with Muller: New measles mandate in Rockland County

Posted 1:00 PM, April 16, 2019, by

A possible kidnapping is being investigated in Lodi, New Jersey. And in Rockland County, violators of a new measles mandate face a $2,000-a-day fine. John Muller has the news you need to know now on Midday with Muller. Watch in video above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.