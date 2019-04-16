A possible kidnapping is being investigated in Lodi, New Jersey. And in Rockland County, violators of a new measles mandate face a $2,000-a-day fine. John Muller has the news you need to know now on Midday with Muller. Watch in video above.
Midday with Muller: New measles mandate in Rockland County
-
Midday with Muller: Councilman faces backlash over anti-Palestine tweet
-
Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett latest; Rockland County state of emergency
-
Midday with Muller: Multiple people found unconscious in Rockland County
-
Midday with Muller: Measles outbreak in Brooklyn; FDNY member dies in Afghanistan
-
Midday with Muller: Anthony Weiner to register as sex offender
-
-
Midday with Muller: Latest on killing of NJ jogger; high school hazing allegations surface
-
Midday with Muller: Vetrano murder trial ends; investigation into Nipsey Hussle killing
-
Midday with Muller: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor; Yankees, Mets opening day
-
Midday with Muller: Marijuana vote postponed in NJ
-
Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett latest; Bronx baby death investigated
-
-
Midday with Muller: Cuomo supports banning repeat sexual crime perpetrators from NYC subways
-
Midday with Muller: Video shows man kicking woman on subway, Trump comments on Mueller report
-
Midday with Muller: Cow on the loose in the Bronx; Statue of Liberty Climber sentenced